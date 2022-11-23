COLPISA Madrid Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 19:24



The journalist Sara Carbonero has undergone emergency surgery, three years after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. According to the exclusive advances of Lecturas magazine, Carbonero would have undergone a new intervention on Monday, November 21, at the Clínica Universitaria de Navarra.

Apparently, after a routine review, the doctors decided to admit her urgently and proceed with the intervention. Meanwhile, the ex-partner of soccer player Iker Casillas would have left the two youngest children in the care of her sister, since the former goalkeeper would be in Qatar as a member of the RTVE delegation.

Carbonero (38 years old) was detected in May 2019 with ovarian cancer for which she had already been operated on three years ago. An event that occurred months after the heart attack suffered by Iker Casillas, then her husband. On that occasion, she recounted it on her Instagram account: «The doctors saw a malignant tumor on my ovary and I have already been operated on. When we had not yet recovered from a scare, life has surprised us again. This time she has touched me, that happy six-letter word -referring to cancer- that I still have a hard time writing, “she wrote at the time.