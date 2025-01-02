Sara Carbonero has welcomed 2025 with an emotional publication through social networks. After a year marked by the illness, rumors about her alleged breakup with Nacho Taboada and her first public speech about the ovarian tumor that was diagnosed in 2019, the journalist has released a statement on Instagram.

“I’m so looking forward to this year ending that I’m going to allow myself to get ahead of myself by saying goodbye to him,” he began to write on his profile. So, together to a gallery of photographs dressed in an elegant black dress with transparencies and lace, The television company has taken stock of its year.

“Goodbye, 2024. Thank you for everything you have taught me through blows and resilience. Thank you for helping me do a sifter and know who is and who is not. YesI will always remember you as the worst year of my life, but you will be just that, a vague memory,” he confessed with complete sincerity.

And, as he has written, this past year has “stolen many things”: “Someday, it won’t hurt.” Although it has also been a year of “acceptance and liberation”: “How good it feels when we lighten the weight of the backpack. Not everything is going to be bad.”

Therefore, for 365 he seeks “lots of health and love for everyone.” “Courage and desire for a life that sometimes hurts so much that it breaks. They say that life is not to be understood, it is to be lived. And how true it is. And be careful, breathing is not living,” he asked.

In this way, remembering some of his favorite performers, such as Dani Martín, Robe or Leiva, he has asked his followers to show love to their loved ones and avoid regrets: “May our fear become courage. May we continue seeking to be our best version. That is my purpose and nothing else, which then I do not fulfill. Work on myself, know who I am, correct mistakes and make my loved ones feel better. And never, ever, lose faith.”

The publication already has almost 106,000 likes and hundreds of comments applauding his words. From famous people like Amaia Montero or Paula Echevarría to her anonymous fans, everyone has wanted to send her messages of support. “You are beautiful”, “you deserve the best” or “amen, friend”, have been some of the highlights.