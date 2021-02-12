Sara Carbonero, very smiling and waving to the journalists who were at the entrance of the Navarra Clinic in Madrid, left the hospital center where she has been hospitalized since last weekend. I was accompanied in the car by Iker Casillas. The couple have not stopped the vehicle or made any statement. The journalist has not yet spoken out about this setback in her state of health.

The secrecy about the reasons for her admission to hospital contrasts with the transparency with which she addressed in May 2019 the intervention she suffered after detecting ovarian cancer that later forced her to undergo chemotherapy treatment. This ailment came a few days after Iker Casillas suffered a heart attack while training with Porto.

This newspaper contacted the journalist’s representative when her entry was known and she did not want to give information. “I have nothing to say,” he limited himself to comment. Iker Casillas has not responded to calls either. But both he and Carbonero have been very active on social media. The journalist has posted music and released some enigmatic messages through her stories from Instagram. His environment, yes, has declared that his health is good and that everything has gone well, in reference to the operation he has undergone. Carbonero celebrated his 37th birthday on February 3.

The newspaper Brand, on whose radio station Sara Carbonero now works after her return to Madrid, explained that the journalist will join the interview program she presents next week. One of the alarm signals about Carbonero’s health was that he did not go to his job this week.

During the time that Carbonero has been admitted, she has been accompanied by Iker Casillas, thus demonstrating, once again, that her union is not in crisis, as some pointed out. The journalist has also had the support of her mother and sister, as well as the presenter Isabel Jiménez, her closest friend.

After leaving the hospital, Carbonero went to his home in the Madrid urbanization of La Finca to continue his recovery. It is expected that in the next few hours she will reveal her ailment as she did when she was operated on for a malignant tumor in an ovary: she only spoke when she was discharged from the hospital.