The departure of David Cantero de Informativos Telecinco has been welcomed with surprise in the world of television. Among the people who have wanted to dedicate Farewell words She is the journalist Sara Carbonero, with whom Cantero shared years of work and friendship. Thus, the presenter has opened her heart in an Instagram post, where she recalled some moments on the set.

“Dear David. With your Telecinco march we suffer all who love you and admire you As a professional but even more as a person, “Carbonero said. The emotional dedication recalls how, almost 15 years ago, Cantero held out his hand in difficult times and gave him the support that consolidated his friendship.” That’s why I will always be here for you, “he says.

The journalist recalled a live episode, when the presenter It was resolutive when saving it from a cough attack and continued to do the sports block for her.

“Life has these difficult script turns, unexpected but, do you know what? You are a so complete, intelligent, sensible, sensitive man with so many qualitiestalent, creativity and facets that are good for you that you will get the strongest of this and find peace and happiness in those little things that fill you so much, “he added.

With a direct and close style, Carbonero emphasizes that television will never be the same again without the particular way of telling the stories and transmitting emotions that Cantero offered daily. “That set will not be the same without your drawings, without your ‘guasa’, Without your affectionate words for each team member, for those behind the cameras. “

“For me it is an immense honor to be able to say that I shared with you a wonderful era, that I could not have a better teacher by profession and that you are also my friend. Hopefully we will see you war again and if not, enjoy your deserved rest“He concludes.

For his part, the presenter has responded to the publication of Carbonero with a message in which he claims to have moved: “Dear Sara, You have put a knot in my throatthanks for your beautiful words. I thank you from the heart so much love. ”

“You know that I love you too and I admire you for your sensitivity and your strength, for being a really unique being … Something ends but something begins and that is always exciting, A new stage of life is always a great opportunity, “said Cantero.