The couple would have already informed their families according to the exclusive magazine Lecturas

After months of rumors and denials, it seems that Sara Carbonero and Iker Casillas have ended their marriage. This is exclusively collected by the magazine Lecturas that others assures that the footballer has been living outside the common house for weeks. Apparently, he would have moved to a house near the family home to be close to his children, Lucas and Martín, seven and four years old, and that they notice the change as little as possible.

The reason seems to be the deterioration of the relationship and the family of both would already be informed of the new situation. We were recently able to see the couple leave the hospital when Sara had to be operated on. A situation in which Iker remained by her side, supporting her at all times, which was interpreted as the denial of the intense rumors of separation that surrounded them in those days. They were also seen going out to eat with Sara’s close friend, Isabel Jiménez, although at the end of the meeting, each one went their separate ways. And that is, according to the magazine Lecturas, the real situation since they would even have spent Christmas separately.