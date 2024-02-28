Who was Sara Buratin, the woman found dead outside her home: what we know about her crime and her husband's search

The investigators are currently carrying out all the investigations into the heartbreaking crime of a 41-year-old called Sara Buratin. The latest victim of femicide in Italy, committed late yesterday morning, Tuesday 27 February, in her mother's house.

The lady allegedly found her daughter's lifeless body in a shed of tools and immediately fell ill. However, she managed to request the intervention of both the police and the health workers. The latter, however, were unable to do anything for the woman except to note hers death.

Sara would have lost her life due to approximately 20 slashes, inflicted on the back. Near the place where the crime took place, they would also have found a hunting knife, with a blade of approximately 15 centimetres. The officers immediately set out on the trail of the husband, who was called Alberto Pittarellowho works as a Boiler Technician, but has been unavailable since yesterday.

The 41-year-old loved to show off on social media the love what he felt for his 15-year-old daughter, for nature and for travel. At the time the crime took place, the girl was not present because she was at school. Many people, when talking about the family, described them as people normal, nothing would have predicted such a drama. Although they state that the woman, with her daughter, had moved to her mother's house about 15 days ago, for a crisis with her husband.

Searches for Sara Buratin's husband

CREDIT: DAVIDE BOGGIAN

Some people say they have seen them argue a couple of days ago, outside their home. Seeing how the events unfolded, the officers immediately set out on the husband's trail, but the latter turns out to be untraceable. They say they saw him leave Sara's mother's house around 10.30.

He had taken the day off that day. Consequently, investigators hypothesize that it was a premeditated crime and then the man took his own life. Shortly after the crime he allegedly got rid of his phone and then it would appear that they saw his van in the waters of the Bacchiglione river, which was in flood yesterday due to bad weather.

From what the two parents say yesterday they had a appointment, because Alberto Pittarelo should have given his partner a scooter, which they had to give to his 15-year-old daughter. The whole community is now in mourning for this loss, which shocked thousands of people. The search for the man is still ongoing.