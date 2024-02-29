The body of Sara Buratin's husband was found, the man allegedly stabbed his wife to death on February 27, but adverse weather conditions did not allow the fire brigade to recover her husband's car from the river

The tragic discovery of Sara Buratin's body it took place on February 27th. The mother of the forty-one year old found the body. From that moment on, the search began for the woman's husband, the main suspect in this atrocity whose traces have been lost. The police immediately issued a report and shortly afterwards, his van was found in a river near the town where he lived with the woman. The adverse weather conditions of recent days have made the extraction procedures of the vehicle difficult.

Only today was it possible to recover the vehicle which hid the vehicle inside body lifeless of husband of Sara Buratin.

Murder Sara Buratin found her husband's body in the river

The day February 27 2024 y Bovolenta, in the province of Padua, a woman Sara Buratin was found dead in the courtyard of her house. The wounds inflicted with a cutting weapon are evident on Sara's body, almost certainly a knife found in the same courtyard. Investigators immediately searched for her husband Alberto Pittarello, thirty-nine years old who works as a boilermaker. THE Carabinieri of Padua searched for him for hours, until, given the bad weather, the hypothesis became concrete that the man ended up with his van in the waters of the swollen river on Bacchiglione.

On the road in front of the river, in the Ca' Molin area, clear tire marks pointing towards the river itself. The divers of the Fire fightersarrived from Venicethey attempted a first dive, but the conditions of the river and the weather did not allow the recovery operations to be completed.

Own Todayin the late afternoon Fire fighters they managed to recover the Nissan van remained stuck in the river for two days. Inside the vehicle, the lifeless body of a man later identified by his family as Alberto Pittarello. At first examination, there would be no signs of a struggle on the body, but it obviously will be the autopsy to determine the causes of death.