“Goodbye Sara, we will miss you very much”, this is how friends and relatives greet her. We are talking about Sara Battipagliaa 43-year-old animal rights activist, who passed away today after a fight against an evil that is very difficult to defeat.

Many have expressed their condolences on social media. Sara, an animal-loving activist, as we might call her, known online as “Sheila dogsitter” or “the record-breaking dogsitter,” has passed away after a three-year battle against cancer.

His extraordinary care and dedication for animals led her to have more than two thousand abandoned dogs adopted. Battipaglia ended her long commitment forever from the Salerno hospital, where she said goodbye to her son, friends and family for the last time. The example of this woman is not only commendable but, hopefully, also emulable by many who did not know her. Despite her illness, which caused inevitable health problems, including losing her hearing and the use of a leg, Sara Battipaglia continued with her work until the end.

In June, at the beginning of this month, well aware that the time available was now short, Battipaglia wanted to make a last gesture of love for his beloved four-legged friends. With the help of her loved ones, she found homes for the last 40 foster dogs, managing to get the last puppy adopted in the first weeks of June.

His motto was “never give up, always smile”. Precisely this, in fact, is the memory that the people close to her will always have of Sara Battipaglia. For this reason, many have been condolence messages and closeness that acquaintances and friends wanted to share on social media.

A friend of hers wrote: “I will always remember you smiling and ready to run to the aid of animals. We will see you again in their eyes. Hi Sara”. Sara Battipaglia, in fact, was considered a true heroine by the doctors and paramedical staff of the Oncology department of the Ruggi hospital in Salerno, where she was hospitalized. Despite the metastasis had invaded 80% of his body, he continued to dedicate himself to his mission. Even from her hospital bed, she published adoption appeals and requests for help for animals in need on social media. In doing so, in all your years of activity, you have had around two thousand stray dogs adopted.

The animal rights activist Nicola Campomorto remembers her in a long way moving message: “It’s a sad day, the world has lost a noble soul […] Despite your illness you have always given priority to your non-human children. I will remember you like this, always smiling and ready to run for the animals. We will see you again in their eyes. Hi Sara”.