Scorpions (Lumen), the new novel by Sara Barquinero (Zaragoza, 30 years old), raises a stir: it already has defenders and detractors (even before reading it, which takes time), mixed criticism, debate on the networks. Allows you to practice the national sport: the opinion. There is talk of its formidable length, of its precocious aroma as a book of the year (when we are still in March), of the publisher's strong commitment, of the writer's youth (which, by the way, is some, but not that much). , of his many references and influences (and the nature and relevance of each one) and of that “inordinate ambition” (which Barquinero shares with another artist of his generation, C. Tangana, which is how he titles his documentary). An “existentialist” novel, as defined by the author, that mixes structures of the postmodern novel with elements of pop culture.

There are those who say that Scorpions It is a milestone, there are those who say it is a bluff, but the mere conversation is already an indicator of its success. The 800 pages, in a font that is not too large, are occupied by five intertwined novels; and two other “lost” novels have remained unpublished, which would take the work to more than a thousand pages (as would also happen with a slightly larger font). Barquinero is surprised that such a debate has arisen and the acrimony that is sometimes shown online over a literary work. “So I prefer not to think about it too much,” he explains.

More information

Scorpions, in its lushness, is fundamentally about two things: conspiracy and depression. Barquinero, black bangs, American oversizepending Item by Stephen King, wants to talk today, in an office at the headquarters of his publishing group, about the Blue Beam Project. It is one of the conspiracy theories in vogue, which does not appear in his book because he learned about it too late. It preaches the will of some shadowy powers to make us believe in aliens through holographic representations in development, to, taking advantage of the shock, impose a New World Order. It was already tried with him shock of the pandemic, followers think, but this time it could be the final one. “It is the type of thinking that I want to criticize,” summarizes the writer, “in the end, more than Machiavellian plans and evil, there are mediocre and selfish people pursuing their interests.”

A thought that takes root in times of crisis: the conspiracies of power, the signs of the end of the world. “They are a way of dealing with uncertainty: we prefer to think that there is a plan, even if that plan is bad,” explains the author. Her novel examines the conspiracy, but not that of the aforementioned project, but rather that generated around a mysterious video game titled Orion's Lament that plunges its players into such a state of ecstasy that they remain like drooling puppets with a lost gaze, until they die of starvation. Behind, an underground plot to dominate the world. Or something like that.

Protofascist sects, drugs and strange symbols

Around the conspiracy plot there are proto-fascist sects, avant-garde musicians, trips to the Deep Web, suicide forums, many drugs (legal and illegal), outdated nightclubs, parties at the Guggenheim in Bilbao, New York resistance groups, Italy of the twenties and the Free State of Fiume, strange symbols and who knows how many cartons of tobacco.

One of the purposes is to study the connection of conspiracy theories with fascism: “The motives behind them are similar. Furthermore, if before these beliefs were more associated with the left, now they are the heritage of the right,” he explains. Precisely, around this time another book appears, this time essayistic, on conspiracy theories, by another author from the Barquinero estate, Pepe Tesoro: The same bad guys as always. A theory of conspiracy theories (Circle of Fine Arts).

Sara Barquinero, author of 'Los escorpiones', pictured at the publisher's headquarters, on February 21, 2024. Alvaro Garcia

They say that great creators are good at taking loans. When talking about Scorpions, their influences are coming out a lot. Two of them, cited in the book itself, are Thomas Pynchon and David Foster Wallace, from where Barquinero takes the monumental literary architecture, conspiracy, references to pop culture, from video games to the Deep Web or the black metal (which the author frequented for some time, which is why she plausibly cites bands like Mayhem or Burzum).

“As a student I read a lot of long American novels, and I wanted to write one,” he explains. It was put in place 10 years ago, but it was not ready (only a fragment remains from that first attempt). Five years ago, after a bad time, she took it up again, and this is the result. Meanwhile she published other books, such as I will be alone and without a party (Lumen) or Terminal (Millennium), but this is his original and longest-running project.

“Foster Wallace found it very interesting to use the codes of pop culture to narrate very dense things, capturing the reader's attention with structures very similar to commercial fiction,” explains Barquinero, who sometimes tries to replicate it. Not only that: in The infinite joke, his 1,200-page novel, the American tells the story of a film so entertaining that people stare at it until they die. Like that Monty Python joke that made anyone who heard it laugh (literally) and ended up being used as a lethal weapon. “Foster Wallace wanted to criticize the society of entertainment,” says the author, “that didn't interest me so much: I think that now, more than endless entertainment, we are looking for calm, peace.”

Hence Barquinero's video game, which leaves people in an immobile ataraxia, and which, according to the author, also has to do with a recording that appears in Vernon Subutexby Virginie Despentes, or pornography in The Royal Family by William T. Vollmann. Other comparisons: Roberto Bolaño of 2666 (which, like Scorpions, is composed of five intertwined novels) or the suspense and sometimes terror of Mariana Enríquez of Our part at night. The disturbing oppression of negative spaceby BR Yeager.

The Kantian sublime

Large parts of the text do not take place in three-dimensional space, but in some dark recesses of the Internet. “We must abolish the idea that the Internet is an unreal space in which people simply waste their time. We live a large part of our lives on the Internet,” says the author. Her favorite network is neither Instagram, nor the novel Chaperosby Dennis Cooper, which takes place in a male prostitution forum).

Barquinero studied Philosophy and received his doctorate with a thesis on the concept of the sublime in Kant. He says that his studies have furnished his head in such a way that he tends to look for the concept behind sensations. If conspiracy is one of the concepts behind the book's plot, the other is depression. “Depression and conspiracy theory are based on the same structure of thinking: when you are deeply depressed, you think there is no way out and you don't want there to be one. When you believe in a conspiracy you don't want there to be a solution, the bad guys are so bad that you can't go after them,” says the author. Furthermore, beneath the entire conspiratorial plot, the novel abounds in human relationships: grief after death, heartbreak, obsession. “Addiction is omnipresent, but not only to substances: I wanted to show love as a kind of addiction, almost all the characters are addicted to someone,” says the author.

Death, in the end, permeates everything, especially when the author is particularly sensitive to the passage of time, as she claims, always interested in literary exercises in the temporal dimension, in those authors who learn to stretch it or compress it like chewing gum. For Barquinero, part of the civilizational depression arises from the lack of understanding of our finitude. “One of the problems is that we do not have an answer to the question of death, as we had in other times, where there was an Afterlife or a more naturalized relationship with our end. “Contemporary Western humans feel frustrated by, despite being so powerful, not being able to avoid death.”

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. Subscribe

Babelia The literary news analyzed by the best critics in our weekly newsletter RECEIVE IT

Subscribe to continue reading Read without limits

_