The bailaora will perform at the Plaza de Toros on June 17 Poster of the dancer Sara Baras who will perform at Murcia On 2021. / Murcia ON

In this edition of Murcia On there will also be nights to enjoy dancing and this time the bailaora will be in charge Sara baras. The festival has confirmed the presence of the Andalusian in the second edition of the festival. The choreographer will perform on next June 17 at 9:30 p.m. in the Plaza de Toros de Murcia. Tickets for the performance are now available at the Murcia On official website.

The show promises a mixture of emotions, experiences and sensations, from the company they emphasize that they are the fundamental premises of their performance where choreographies are once again the perfect excuse to leave your soul and the heart. The festival will extend its programming during the months of this summer of 2021.

The performances will have a reduced capacity and the use of a mask is mandatory. The Ticket sales will be subject to Covid-19 regulations in force at the time of the event. Those who wish to attend the event in a group must purchase the tickets in the same purchase, taking into account that the number of groups may vary depending on the changes in the measures due to the coronavirus health crisis. The tickets will be nominative so to access the venue it will be necessary present the ID together with the corresponding nominative entry. Children under 16 must be accompanied to the performances.