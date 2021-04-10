Sara Andrés broke the world record of 200 meters in category T62 (affected in the lower extremities that compete with prostheses) to leave it at 28.30 in the Paralympic Meeting of Hospitalet de Llobregat.

The athlete from Madrid (34 years old), who has already broken the world record of 100 meters and the length in 2019, He has his goals set at the Tokyo Paralympics (August 24-September 5). There he wants to remove the thorn of Rio 2016: 5th in 400 (test that disappears), 9th in 200 and 14th in 100.

However, the International Paralympic Committee eliminated the 400 and 200 tests in T62 for Tokyo, so Sara Andrés started a petition on Change.org that already has more than 41,000 signatures to be restored.