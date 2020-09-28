After the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, there is a sensation everywhere about his case. Due to this, some videos and pictures related to Sushant are viral on social media. In such a situation, an old video of Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan is becoming increasingly viral on the Internet. In this video, Sushant and Sara have reached the stage of Salman Khan’s reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’ for the promotion of their film ‘Kedarnath’.

This video going viral is from the year 2018. When Sushant and Sara’s film ‘Kedarnath’ came. Sara Ali Khan started her journey in Bollywood with this film. With this film, the news of Sushant and Sara’s affair was also very much discussed in the media. In this video, Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan are seen having a lot of fun with Bigg Boss host Salman Khan.

Let us tell you that after the angle of drugs in Sushant Singh Rajput case, many big names of the film industry have come up in this case. Because of which Bollywood is being criticized everywhere. Recently the NCB has questioned Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Rakulpreet Singh. According to sources, on Saturday, in the NCB inquiry, Sara Ali Khan has also confessed that during the film ‘Kedarnath’ she and Sushant became close to each other and she used to go to parties at Sushant’s farmhouse. But she did not take drugs. According to a report, Sara also told that she also went to Thailand with Sushant.