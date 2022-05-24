“Pasión de gavilanes 2″ entered its final stage and what it is showing this week in its scenes has put the fans to ask Telemundo to do more episodes.

As we have seen, the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters continue to face problems in San Marcos and in their respective families, but perhaps the key moment in the plot has been seen in chapter 65 of “Pasión de gavilanes”, a delivery that has shown us Franco and Sara finally together.

The most anticipated meeting of “Pasión de de gavilanes 2″

As the television station had announced for this week, fans of “Pasión de gavilanes 2” witnessed the reunion of Sara and Franco Reyes. Although the character had already appeared chapters ago, we had not yet seen the reunion with his family.

In the scene, he arrives home and first meets with his employees. Upon entering the house, he hears the cry of his daughter Gaby. When he arrives in his room, he sees that the young woman is being attacked by Demetrio.

Without hesitation, Franco jumps on him and hits him. Surprised to see her father again, Gaby calms him down and Demetrio lies wounded on the ground. Sara Elizondo arrives at her house, who when she goes up to her daughter’s room sees her hugging her husband.

Without words and in the middle of crying, the couple, who could not be seen for years, meet again in an emotional scene. The chapter ends with Gaby and Sara calming down Franco, who is being sought by the police after the incident with Demetrio.