Riya Chakraborty revealed the names of about 25 Bollywood celebs in front of NCB in the drugs case in Sushant Singh Rajput case. They all use or sell drugs. In these, the names of Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and Ranvir Singh’s fashion designer Simone Khambata have come out openly. In this case, the NCB issued summons to Sara Sali Khan and asked to present the NCB office.

Sara Ali Khan has reached the NCB office some time ago and her questioning has started. During interrogation, Sara Ali Khan told the NCB that the relationship between the two began during the shooting of the film ‘Kedarnath’ in February 2018. Not only this, she also went to live with Sushant in his Capri house.

In a relationship during the shooting of Kedarnath

Sara Ali Khan said in a statement to NCB, “Relationship between me and Sushant started during the shooting of the film Kedarnath in the year 2018. After the shooting of the film, I moved to stay with Sushant at his Capri House house. ” According to the information received, Sara Ali Khan also said that both of them had gone to Koh Samui Island, Thailand for 5 days, where they also had a party.

Sushant used to take drugs

Sara Ali Khan revealed to the NCB that Sushant Singh Rajput also used to take drugs. However, it is not yet clear whether Sushant used to take drugs before meeting Sarah or he started it only then. However, Sara Ali Khan has denied the fact of taking her own drugs. She said that she has gone to parties with Sushant, but she never took drugs.

