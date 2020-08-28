Apart from acting, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is also very active on social media. She often shares her latest pictures and videos with fans. Sara Ali Khan has returned to work after a long time due to the lockdown. He has given information about this on social media. In addition, Sara has also given information about her first love.

Sara shared a camera picture on her Instagram story. In the caption, he wrote, “Finally, I have come back to the first love of my life.” He also produced an emoji of heart and camera. Sara’s post is being fiercely liked and shared.

These days Sara has several films, which will be released one after the other. His film Coolie is ready to be number 1. According to the report, the makers planned to release the trailer of the film in late March or early April this year but the event was postponed due to Corona. It is now discussed that the film may be released on the OTT platform.

Apart from this, Sara has recently signed Anand L Rai’s film ‘Atrangi Re’. In this, she will be seen working with Akshay Kumar and South’s superstar Dhanush in the lead role.