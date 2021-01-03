In the Corona era, people from common people to celebs are following rules such as wearing masks and social distancing. Although it is often seen that celebs take off masks in front of paparazzi and click photos, but Sara Ali Khan refuses to do so. A video of this is going viral on social media.

It can be seen in the video that Sara Ali Khan is seen in the airport. She gets the photos clicked with the fans. During this time, Paparaji also takes pictures of her, but she does not remove her mask. When she sits in the car, the photographers ask her to take off the mask, but she refuses. Paparaji appeals to Sara that now you are sitting inside the car, please give a photo without a mask. She says, “Sorry, I will not remove masks on friends.”

(Video Credit-Viral Fearful Instagram)

Sara celebrates new year with brother Ibrahim at Pataudi Palace

Let us tell you that Sara Ali Khan and her brother Ibrahim celebrated New Year with friends at Pataudi Palace. They had to resort to bonfires when winter grew during the New Year’s reception. Full arrangements were made for him to celebrate the New Year at the Palace.

Sara shared some photos of this New Year celebration on her Instagram account. In the picture, she was seen in front of the Bornfire with brother Ibrahim. Sara wrote in the caption, “Happy New Year.” I always have the best cheer with my brother. He takes all my fear and is always ready to wipe my tears. ”

Talking about professional life, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the film Atrangi Re. In the film he stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead roles. Sara started shooting for the film in Varanasi in March last year, but the shoot was stopped due to a lockdown caused by Corona. The film is directed by Anand L. Rai.