The investigation started in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has now reached the world of drugs related to Bollywood. In this case, many of Bollywood’s top actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor were summoned by the NCB and they were questioned for hours. In some reports on the internet, it is also being said that Sara Ali Khan confessed to the NCB that she was dating him and also explained why the two had a breakup.

Sara Ali Khan admitted that she was dating Sushant

Sara Ali Khan, who was the co-star of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘Kedarnath’ recently, was also summoned by the NCB and it has been said that he was questioned for about 4 hours on the use of drugs. It is being said that in this interrogation, Sara has also confessed to her relationship with Sushant. While giving details about Sara Ali Khan’s conversation with NCB, Peeping Moon has said that in front of NCB, Sara Ali Khan admitted that she was dating Sushant.

NCB asks these questions- Deepika, Sara, Rakul’s phone seasons

Sara said- Sushant was not loyal in this relationship

According to information received from the portal, Sara also told NCB the reason for the breakup from Sushant. Sara told that Sushant was not loyal in this relationship. Not only this, the website has also quoted sources as saying that Sara said – Sushant was very positive about his relationship and wanted him (Sara) to convince his filmmaker that in his next film he (Sushant) Please sign only.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Samuel Haokip also said many things

Please tell that Samuel Haokip, a friend of Sushant Singh Rajput, had recently blasted from a social media post. He wrote that Sushant and Sara loved each other dearly. In an exclusive interview with ETimes, Samuel spoke in detail about Sara and Sushant’s relationship. Samuel told, Sara was also a friend. We used to hang around together. I am not blaming them because no one gave me in writing that I had a breakup in someone’s pressure. On the equation of Sara and Sushant, Samuel said, Sara and Sushant broke up on my time. Then Riya came into Sushant’s life. So I always felt she had better bonding with Sarah. As I wrote in my post, the two respected each other. Seeing both of them seemed to be a film. His energy was very pure.