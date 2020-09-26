The narcotics control bureau (NCB) is being tightened by many big Bollywood actresses after the drugs chat surfaced. Sara Ali Khan also has a name in these actresses. The NCB team questioned Sara Ali Khan for about 4 hours on Saturday. During this, Sara flatly refuses to take drugs and accepts only cigarette smoking. In addition, Sara said that drinks were served at parties. Sara rejected Riya’s allegation that Sara had taken a high dose of drugs during the shooting of the film Kedarnath.

Sara Ali Khan arrived at around 1 pm to join the NCB inquiry. Sara was called the zonal office exchange building of NCB.

Sara Ali Khan was questioned by six NCB officials.

-The NCB team informed Sara Ali Khan about the NDPS Act.

When the NCB team asked Sara Ali Khan to take drugs, he said that he never took drugs.

Sara Ali Khan confesses to go on Thailand trip with Sushant in front of NCB.

Sara Ali Khan said that drinks were served at parties.

During the interrogation of NCB, Sara Ali Khan agreed to go to Sushant’s farmhouse.

Sara Ali Khan said that she only smoked cigarettes with Sushant during the shooting of the film Kedarnath.

Riya Chakraborty said during the NCB interrogation that Sara had taken a high dose of drugs during the shooting of the film Kedarnath with Sushant.

Boatman also talked about the consumption of ganja by Sara Ali Khan and Sushant in an island party.

-NCB is not satisfied with Sara Ali Khan’s answer, because the statements of two people against her who testify to drugs.

– NCB recorded Sara Ali Khan’s statement in writing.

-The NCB team questioned Sara Ali Khan for about 4 hours and she left her house at around 6 am.