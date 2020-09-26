The big drugs group of Bollywood is on the radar of NCB in the drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput case. Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor were questioned by NCB today. According to reports, Sara confessed that she had gone on a Thailand trip with Sushant. According to a Times Now report, Sara confessed that she went on a Thailand trip with Sushant. Sara also told NCB that he had never taken drugs.

Sara Ali Khan has been questioned by NCB for almost 4 hours, Shraddha Kapoor was also questioned for so long. At the same time, Deepika was questioned for 5.30 hours.

Deepika Padukone confessed to drugs chat

According to media reports, Deepika confessed that she had a chat with Karishma about drugs. During this, Deepika also told that she has never taken drugs.

Sushant used to take drugs in vanity van during shooting

India.com wrote in a report quoting India TV – In front of NCB team, Shraddha Kapoor has admitted to seeing Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs in vanity sometime during the shooting of the film. However, Shraddha says that she has never taken drugs.

#StandWithDeepika trending in support of Deepika Padukone, fans are reacting like this

Shraddha Kapoor admitted to NCB’s questioning about Sushant joining party, but denied use of drugs – reports

What did Rakul Preet say

Explain that earlier on Friday, Rakul Preet was questioned by NCB. Rakul told NCB, ‘Rakul Preet Singh has admitted that in 2018, he had chatted with Riya about drugs. Rakul said that Riya had left the drugs in his house and talked about the same. Riya wanted to get her drugs back. This was the only thing between the two.

Rakul also told that she has never taken drugs nor did she know any drug peddlers.