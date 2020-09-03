Sara’s style was completely different Sarah’s style was completely different in this outing. Sara shared these pictures and wrote, ‘Back to Blue’.

Sara posed with a friend The effect of blue is also seen in these pictures. In fact, Sara has applied lipstick in blue color and she is also very junk in it. Sara posed with her friend in front of the camera on the beach.

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira bids on Sara’s blue lipstick. Seeing these pictures of Sara, Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira wrote that she liked her lipstick a lot. Please tell that Sara has now started her shoot after lockdown.

Sara went to Goa on her birthday She had recently arrived in Goa to celebrate her 25th birthday and was accompanied by her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Sara’s name has also appeared in Sushant’s Bangkok Trip Please tell that Sara’s name has also come up during the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput case. Sushant’s former assistant Sabir Ahmed had discussed the Bangkok trip in a TV interview. Riya Chakraborty had said about this trip that only boys went on Sushant’s trip. However, Sabir denied Riya’s statement and said that Sushant and Sara Ali Khan were present along with Sushant in this trip.

‘Organized trip for Sarah’ Actually it is discussed that Sushant had spent 70 lakh rupees on friends on this trip. It is now coming to light that Sushant had organized this trip only for Sara Ali Khan.

Sushant booked the chartered plane for Sara only Sushant’s friend Kushal Zaveri, Siddharth Gupta were also on this trip. For this trip, Sushant booked a chartered plane only for Sara Ali Khan so that it is not revealed that Sushant and Sara like each other.

Sushant and Sara went to the beach on the first day According to reports, Sara Ali Khan was received at the airport by Samuel Haokip, Sushant’s friend. Sushant and Sara stayed at a luxury island hotel on this trip. Sushant and Sara went on the beach only on the first day on the trip.

Sara Ali Khan loves the beach and her Instagram photos often provide proof of this. Sara has posted some of her latest pictures, in which she is seen enjoying the beach with her friend.