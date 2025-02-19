02/18/2025



Updated 02/19/2025 at 02: 49h.





Sara Aagesen, third vice president of the Government, has announced the imminent reactivation of aid for the purchase of electric vehicles in Spain. These aid, known as Moves Plan, will be retroactive since January 1, 2025, which means that buyers who have acquired an electric vehicle from that date may request help.

The vice president has highlighted the importance of electrical mobility as an engine for the Spanish economy, since it generates employment, reduces energy dependence and contributes to the fight against climate change. In addition, it stressed that electric mobility is an “welfare agenda” that benefits citizens by offering cleaner and more efficient transport options.

Although he has not advanced the date of approval of the new aid to the purchase of the electric car the third vice president and minister of ecological transition and demographic challenge, Mitec Aedive Electric Mobility Yearbook (Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Mobility), which has taken place today at the headquarters of the College of Engineers of Engineers Roads, channels and ports of Madrid.

Among the outstanding data of the Yearbook, there is an investment of 390 million euros in the deployment of public access recharge points, in 2024, which as the association already announced at the beginning of the year, totaling more than 40,000 operational equipment, totaling in total, What also means an important effort on the part of recharge operators, which still face market difficulties regarding the lack of electric vehicles and the barriers existing in the processing Bureaucratic









Likewise, the average use of these operational public recharge infrastructures represents 5.8 %, somewhat less than 6.4 % of 2023, which shows that public recharge is not a real problem for the adoption of the electric vehicle .

More than 300 professionals have attended the presentation of the third edition of the Aedive Electric Mobility Yearbook



Regarding the industry linked to the manufacture of recharge points in Spain, the activity in 2024 has been a total turnover of 332 million euros, which encompasses 326,000 units manufactured of all typology, between alternate and continuous load.

Of this amount, 90 % is exported to foreign markets, which implies 291,000 teams that national manufacturers have exported, in the previous year, both to the European Union and other geographical areas on the five continents.

According to Aedive’s report, the electrification of the Spanish vehicle park represents a unique opportunity to boost the country’s economy. This transition could generate savings of up to 14,000 million euros a year in the importation of fossil fuels. This, in turn, would allow an increase in Spanish GDP by almost 1% and would release resources to promote domestic consumption and investment. The yearbook concludes to change gasoline or diesel cars for electricity in Spain would not only help reduce pollution, but also could boost the country’s economy, creating jobs and generating wealth.