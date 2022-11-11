The Syrian security forces conducted a special operation to eliminate the militants of the “Islamic State” (IS, the organization is recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), 24 militants were destroyed. This was announced on November 11 by the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, Major General Oleg Yegorov.

“The state security units of the SAR have completed a special operation to search for and neutralize militants associated with the ISIS terrorist group in the Deraa-Al-Balyad area of ​​the city of Daraa. The territory of the district was cleared, more than 300 buildings were checked, 24 militants were destroyed, 24 were arrested, six improvised explosive devices were found and neutralized,” he said during a briefing.

Yegorov added that 50 assault rifles and 12 grenade launchers and over 8,000 ammunition had been handed over. He noted that the commission to regulate the status of reconciled militants and the point for receiving weapons and ammunition in the Deraa-Al-Balyad area continues to work.

On October 22, the TsPVS reported the death of one Syrian soldier as a result of a mortar attack in the province of Aleppo.

Earlier, on October 16, Yegorov said that as part of a special operation to eliminate IS militants, the Russian and Syrian military killed 20 militants involved in blowing up a bus in Damascus province. The special operation was carried out in the village of Jasim in the province of Daraa.

Also, the Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia launched airstrikes on the training camp of militants and the command post of an illegal armed formation, up to 100 radicals and weapons depots were destroyed.

Prior to that, on October 13, 18 Syrian soldiers were killed in a bus explosion in Damascus province. However, no group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion.

Back in June, the TsPVS said that illegal armed groups had intensified in the north of Syria in the Idlib de-escalation zone.