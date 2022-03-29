Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Abu Dhabi Sports Council, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Falconers Clubs, Abu Dhabi Marine Sports and Abu Dhabi Equestrian, launched the heritage sports project for the promising generations (Abu Dhabi falconer, Abu Dhabi nokhuda, Abu Dhabi jockey), with supportive objectives to consolidate the culture of heritage sports and nurture future generations with the concepts of authentic national heritage, and strive to instill them In the conscience of all generations, as an extension of the journey of fathers and grandfathers and their rich journey in traditional sports.

The project also includes training and rehabilitation programs for the participants under the supervision of a group of trainers who seek to transfer knowledge, emphasizing the role and status of heritage sports and their effective contributions since its establishment, up to the present time. Providing participants with integrated knowledge about each sport, its tools, values, arts, and ways of dealing with its concepts in various land trips, marine and equestrian races.

The new project targets the junior category of school students, in cooperation with the Emirates Foundation for School Education. Through the new project, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council is keen to support the journey of students from the generations of the community with the values ​​of traditional sports, introducing them to the journey of the founders and the journey of parents and grandparents, transferring the historical heritage to them, and training them on rules and foundations The skill of each sport.

The first phase of the project witnessed the launch of Abu Dhabi falconers in the Abu Dhabi Falconers Club, under the supervision of Mohammed Ali Al Rumaithi, Director of Activities and Programs at the club, and witnessed distinguished student participation. until the end of the season.

On the other hand, the Abu Dhabi Nokhuda Program begins at Al Sheraa School at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, starting from next May and continues until the end of the season of sports activities in the club. In addition, the Abu Dhabi Knight program starts at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club from May, and the second phase begins in September, until The end of the sports season at the club.

For his part, Talal Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, expressed his pride in launching the Heritage Sports Project for Promising Generations, which seeks to provide the new generation with the authentic values ​​of the concepts of the national heritage and introduce them to the importance of heritage sports and its leading position in the UAE community, indicating that the announcement of Abu Dhabi’s falconers and Abu Dhabi nomads The Abu Dhabi Knight represents an important affirmation of the need for promising generations to communicate and adopt the culture and march of sports for parents and grandparents, because of the lessons and lessons it contains and important life skills. Develop the personal capabilities and skills of generations, expressing his thanks to the clubs and their important role in cooperating with us in launching the project and its targeted programs.