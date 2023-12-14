You enter Saqr Hospital in Ras Al Khaimah to visit a patient, and the scent shakes your hand, filling you with the joy of meeting. Even though you enter this hospital to visit a loved one and check on his condition, the beautiful creative scene greets you in every place and corner, and you feel that you are walking on the wings of a bird flapping with love, where the smile is like a butterfly. She cheers happily, and stands in front of the visitors with the skill of human creativity when awareness is present, and pushes to furnish the place with love, dedication and sacrifice in order to make others happy, and to bring optimism into the souls of patients, so you feel as if you are entering a five-star hotel, which removes from your mind images of an old memory in this place. The hospital was not this dazzling, nor this flourishing, nor this internal reconstruction, not in the place alone, but in the hearts of the angels of the Most Merciful who roam the wards and corridors, as if they were in a state of an existential wedding, and in the language of birds you hear the whispers of hoarse throats in the roofs of whose throats there are remnants of previous smoking.

Today in this resort (hospital) you enter and your heart is overflowing with joy, and you see these deer, and these knights looking at you from perspectives that radiate the sparkle of joy, friendliness and love. You feel that life in our Emirates flourishes in the fields of the owner of bright ideas, the man of initiatives and perseverance, the head of the federal government team. His Highness set standards for services provided by federal institutions, in line with the policy of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him.

Today, fifty-two years have passed since the Union State, and the federal government, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, is leading the stage in the manner of a cloud knitting a shirt of joy, leading the government in the manner of a wave. It arranges the meanings of the shores. The government work team leads with strict smoothness, broadcasting, urging, and repeating. It does not hesitate to create the truth for the sake of a state and a people, and for a present that points to the future with an eyelash and a twinkle, and with the statement of the one with the vision and sound opinion. Therefore, we are never surprised and amazement does not take us to places. Astonishment, because the questions that resided in the conscience of every human being living on this earth vanished, and were trampled on by the horseshoes smeared with saffron. Victory, excellence, and excellence in various fields of life. Today, as you enter any institution, you find the imprint of the head of the government team, bright and white as snow. You find it as clear as a dream. Spontaneity and without frills or scratches, you find the skill of giving flowing from the eyes of everyone who works in this or that institution, and Saqr Hospital is an example of this giving. Saqr Hospital today seems to be shedding the coat of the past, as if autumn is shedding off the sweat of the days, to enter the wonderful Emirati winter. Receiving roses on the lips of those wearing white shirts, as they chanted the alphabet of solidarity with the sick, and with their families, who came to be courteous to the delicate fingertips, as they touched the bodies of those with livers, and all those who were linked to their hearts by blood and arteries.

Thank you to all the beauty lovers, thank you to the loyal ones.