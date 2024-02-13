His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, affirmed that the nation’s brave martyrs embodied the greatest images of human sacrifice, and wrote the most wonderful examples of loyalty, dedication, and giving that are added to the record of our country’s history, and its path of always striving to support truth, help brothers, and establish security, peace, and stability. His Excellency said: “The Federal National Council mourns the nation’s righteous martyrs and its brave men members of the armed forces who were martyred while performing their duty in training and qualifying the armed forces in the sisterly Republic of Somalia, stressing that the heroism and sacrifices of our sons established the highest meanings of loyalty and loyalty to the nation and its wise leadership, and embodied the truest Our country’s positions are always present in the fields of humanitarian work, and their heroism will remain immortal in memory and hearts, and a guiding beacon for future generations, from which they derive the highest values ​​of belonging and loyalty to the homeland.” His Excellency added: “On my own behalf and on behalf of the members of the Federal National Council, we extend our sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the martyrs, asking God Almighty to cover them with His vast mercy, to raise their rank and to place them in His spacious gardens with the righteous and the righteous, and to inspire their families and loved ones with beautiful patience and solace, and to grant them peace.” A speedy recovery to the injured, praying to God Almighty to preserve the UAE, its leadership and its people, and to perpetuate the blessing of security and stability.”