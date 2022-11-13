Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash stressed the role that parliaments are now playing in dealing with many issues facing the world today, in which addressing the phenomenon of climate change is one of the biggest challenges. Based on their legislative and oversight functions, parliaments play a key role in enacting, legislating, or amending laws related to investment and the national transition to renewable energy sources, and in monitoring implementation and government spending in this field.

This came in a speech during the opening session of the global parliamentary meeting organized by the Inter-Parliamentary Union in cooperation with the Egyptian House of Representatives on the sidelines of the 27th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, in Sharm El-Sheikh, with the wide participation of parliamentary delegations from more than 60 State, as well as international and regional parliamentary organizations, and in the presence of a number of parliament speakers and a number of high-level international personalities.

The delegation of the Federal National Council includes in its membership: Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, Dr. Moza Muhammad Al Ameri, Dr. Nidal Muhammad Al Tunaiji, Dr. Sheikha Obaid Al Tunaiji, members of the Council, Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary General of the Council, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for the Presidency of the Council.

Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash said the world today is witnessing a scientific and technological boom that is the fastest and most advanced throughout all stages of human history, especially as we live in the world of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, biotechnology and big data, and at the same time we are facing a series of challenges that human history has not witnessed as well. It is threatening human existence and life, and perhaps climate change represents the most serious and comprehensive problem in this context.

He pointed out that dealing with the phenomenon of climate change requires everyone to work in two parallel directions: the first is joint action at the regional and international levels, as is evident today in this forum, which represents a common international work and cooperation platform, and secondly, that countries adopt long-term national decisions that go beyond the limits of Its implementation is to create the technical and technical infrastructure, so as to provide sound and transparent legislative frameworks that help achieve a national vision related to the development of investment in renewable energy in particular.

The Speaker of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, noted the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, before the meeting of world leaders within the activities of the (COP27) Conference, in which he stressed the importance of addressing global challenges as they affect the system of sustainable development, security and the economy, in addition to the need for cooperation. The international community in finding practical solutions that contribute to addressing losses and damages and creating opportunities for sustainable economic growth for people everywhere for a better future for future generations.

He pointed out that the UAE, since its establishment, has set sustainable development as a basic pillar in its path until it has become an active country in the field of clean energy and facing climate changes. The UAE was the first country in the region to announce a national strategy to achieve climate neutrality by 2050. Solar energy in the world at the lowest cost, and it is the first country in the region to use peaceful nuclear energy to produce environmentally friendly electricity.

He said: With regard to the international level, and within the framework of building bridges of cooperation and qualitative partnerships with the international community to enhance energy security, the UAE has invested more than 50 billion dollars in renewable energy projects in 70 countries, and plans to invest billions more during the next decade. The United States is a strategic partnership to invest $100 billion in clean energy projects with a production capacity of 100 gigawatts.

The UAE and Egypt also signed an agreement to establish a wind energy project in Egypt with a capacity of 10 gigawatts, which is one of the largest projects in this field in the world.

Federal National Council Speaker Saqr Ghobash indicated that the Federal National Council will remain keen to work tirelessly with the relevant executive institutions in the UAE in diversifying energy sources and shifting to a clean environment, and is effective in keeping pace with the speed of government work and its need for national legislation to address the phenomenon of climate change and transition. to the renewable energy economy. Rather, the National Assembly has sought, in cooperation with parliamentary institutions at the regional and international levels, to reach the common goal of all of us to ensure that everyone has access to renewable energy sources.

At the conclusion of his speech, he said we look forward to hosting you on the land of the emirates of tolerance, coexistence and human brotherhood during the activities of the COP 28 conference, which will be held, God willing, at this time next year.

His Excellency extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt for the good reception and hospitality we received, and to the Egyptian Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union for the good organization of this conference. I ask God for success and success for the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt for hosting this important global event, which confirms Egypt’s distinguished position on the regional and international arenas.

Meanwhile, the global parliamentary meeting witnessed over five sessions of intense discussions between parliamentarians and experts from around the world on ways to activate and mobilize global efforts to combat climate change. The meeting also included testimonies from the front lines and what can be done to reduce global warming, and the links were discussed. The fundamental link between climate action and sustainable development by reviewing the development challenges of food security, conflict and displacement and their relationship to climate change.

H.E. Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, accompanied by the FNC delegation, the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Counselor Hanafi Gebali, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco, a number of parliament speakers and parliamentary delegations from more than 60 countries participated in the discussions.

The meeting sessions also witnessed the launch of the Inter-Parliamentary Union campaign entitled: Parliaments for Climate, which aims to mobilize parliaments to take parliamentary measures to combat climate change. developing countries on climate finance to adapt to the consequences of climate change. The meeting also discussed the issue of accelerating the transition to clean energy and the role of parliaments in achieving this vital goal; For a sustainable future for the world.