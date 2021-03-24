Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, affirmed the march full of accomplishments that the great late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum wrote with love and loyalty as a national symbol and a statesman. His Excellency referred to the unique and exceptional personality of the deceased, which is rarely seen, as he was a man of the state and a high-class national leader.

In his name and on behalf of the members of the Federal National Council, he presented to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and to the children of the deceased, his relatives and the family of the honorable Al Maktoum My sincere condolences and sympathy.