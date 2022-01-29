Dubai (WAM)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, visited Expo 2020 Dubai, and inspected the pavilions of the Sultanate of Oman, the Kingdom of Morocco and Dubai Ports.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said that “Expo 2020 Dubai” contributes to creating a brighter future for all of humanity, with the participation of the countries of the world, which embodies the important role of the UAE based on its well-established principles of peace, tolerance, solidarity, dialogue and coexistence, which contributes to achieving global prosperity by facing challenges. The current and future world, and to identify innovative solutions to create a prosperous future for future generations. His Excellency stressed that the UAE, with its long history, has proven to the world through its great development what can be achieved, and seeks at Expo 2020 Dubai to inspire future generations to unleash creativity and innovations that will shape the march of human progress during the next five decades.

His Excellency Hamad Al Rahoumi, First Vice-President of the Council, and His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi and each of: Naama Al Mansouri, Saeed Al Abedi, Dirar Belhoul, Maryam bin Thaniah, Mira Al Suwaidi, Ahmed Bushhab, Muhammad Issa Al Kashf, members of the Federal National Council, and Dr. Omar Al Nuaimi, Secretary General were accompanied on the visit. the Council.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash began the visit, accompanied by members of the Federal National Council, with a visit to the pavilion of the sisterly Sultanate of Oman, which is located in the mobility area of ​​​​Expo 2020 Dubai. The frankincense, which was inspired by the design of the pavilion, was also briefed on the pavilion’s presentation of the Sultanate’s economic, cultural, social and scientific achievements and Omani initiatives in various fields. During the visit, His Excellency was briefed on the contents of the pavilion and the programs it implements, which reflect the features of the “Oman 2040” vision and its aspirations for the future.

His Excellency also visited the pavilion of the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco under the title “Future Heritage – From Inspirational Origins to Sustainable Development”, and listened to an explanation about the exhibits and what they show for the discovery of the Kingdom of Morocco, its history and identity, its current achievements, its vision for the future and its strategy in committing to a sustainable future for the planet.

His Excellency was also briefed on the features displayed by the pavilion that reflect the keenness of the Kingdom of Morocco to achieve sustainable development, while the pavilion highlights the role of youth in supporting the ambitious Moroccan development process, through its 13 halls distributed over seven floors. His Excellency also visited the Dubai Ports pavilion, and the organizers of the pavilion confirmed that their goal in participating in this event is to introduce the world to the vision of Dubai Ports, and to open horizons for thinking about the future of the new global economy that is based on “sustainability first” in order for humanity to live in a better planet in which it can exchange Peoples and countries benefits and added value, and everyone gets their right to a decent life through fair trade. His Excellency was also briefed on the design of the pavilion, which is consistent with the sub-themes of Expo 2020 Dubai, which are: Opportunities, Mobility and Sustainability.