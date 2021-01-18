Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, affirmed the depth of the relations of cooperation and friendship existing between the UAE and the Republic of Cyprus, and the solid and deep-rooted ties and relations that unite the two friendly countries, witnessing remarkable development in various levels and fields, with the continuous support of the leaderships of the two countries to push these relations forward in all fields. Towards wider horizons for the good of the two friendly peoples.

This came during a meeting with His Excellency, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, yesterday, His Excellency Nikos Christodoulides, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, and his accompanying delegation.