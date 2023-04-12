Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, received Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the country, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi. In the presence of Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication of the Federal National Council. and Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of bilateral issues of common concern, and the two sides reviewed the development of relations between the two countries and ways to enhance them in all fields, reflecting the vision and directions of the leaderships of the two friendly countries and the strong, well-established and rooted relations between the two countries.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said that the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and the People’s Republic of China is a model of partnership, friendship and mutual respect, stressing that the leadership of the two countries is keen to strengthen these relations in all fields, pointing to the importance of exchanging visits and experiences between the Federal National Council and the People’s Assembly of China.

For his part, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, praised the role played by the Federal National Council through effective parliamentary diplomacy and its serious and distinguished participation in international parliamentary events. He stressed the depth of the distinguished relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and the keenness to develop them in all fields.