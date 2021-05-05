Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, affirmed the depth of the existing relations of cooperation and friendship between the UAE and the Republic of Costa Rica, and the solid and deep-rooted ties and relations that unite the two friendly countries, witnessing remarkable development in various levels and fields, with the continuous support of the leaderships of the two countries to push these relations forward in all fields. .

This came during a meeting with His Excellency at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi yesterday, Ambassador Adriana Bolanios Argita, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica, and her accompanying delegation, in the presence of Dr. Omar Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council.

During the meeting, a number of issues of common interest were discussed, including developing and activating parliamentary diplomacy and enhancing joint cooperation in many fields. The two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

The two sides stressed the importance of strengthening aspects of joint cooperation through joint mechanisms and innovative work tools to build capacities and exchange experiences, and to discuss the horizons of bilateral partnerships in all political, economic, parliamentary, cultural and tourism fields and the importance of achieving qualitative leaps in efforts to strengthen economic and investment cooperation ties between the two countries, especially In the field of sustainable development, renewable energy and mutual investments, the two sides also stressed the importance of unifying positions and visions on regional and international issues in international forums.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash also expressed the appreciation of the Federal National Council for the confirmation of the Republic of Costa Rica to participate in the Expo 2020 Dubai next October. Ambassador Adriana Bolaños Argita, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Costa Rica, stressed the importance of this visit in strengthening bilateral relations and developing aspects of joint cooperation between the two friendly countries.