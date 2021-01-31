Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, received at the headquarters of the General Secretariat in Abu Dhabi yesterday morning, His Excellency Duarte Pacheco, President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, who is currently visiting the country at the invitation of the Federal National Council.

His Excellency discussed with Pacheco ways to strengthen parliamentary cooperation relations, while stressing the importance of activating the cooperation agreement concluded between the two sides, which is the first to be concluded by the Inter-Parliamentary Union since its establishment in 1889 AD with a worldwide parliamentary institution, for the important role the Council plays, through its diplomacy. Effective parliamentarianism, during which he accompanies the trends of the state and presents its vision aimed at achieving security, peace and stability in the region and the world.

His Excellency affirmed the continuity of the Federal National Council’s support to the Inter-Parliamentary Union, its actions and its supporting strategy to enhance the role of parliaments in various fields, and the Council’s readiness in its capacity as President of the Arab Group in its current session to actively participate in supporting any action that would enhance the role and work of the Union at the regional and international levels.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash referred to the importance of the role of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in the next stage, in light of the various challenges that humanity faces, whether from global crises (such as the Covid-19 crisis) or regional conflicts or international threats, or achieving the goals of the 2030 Sustainable Development Plan.

His Excellency clarified that the current experience in dealing with “Covid-19” has demonstrated the importance of having mechanisms for international coordination to ensure the integration of efforts between countries to understand and confront epidemics, and the importance of having visions concerned with dealing with the economic effects of pandemics and epidemics, which calls for the need for parliaments to play a role. In advancing cooperation processes at the regional and international levels, building international relations centered on the safety and happiness of peoples, and building a new international order that serves the interests of all humanity.

For his part, Pacheco affirmed his gratitude for the efforts of the UAE for the support he received during the elections for the Presidency of the Inter-Parliamentary Union and his victory in the presidency of the International Parliament.

At the end of the visit, Ghobash accompanied Pacheco on a tour inside the council that included the Zayed Hall, in which the council’s sessions are held, and the Federation Museum, which chronicles the most prominent milestones that the Council has gone through, and documents the achievements and development of the parliamentary process in the country.