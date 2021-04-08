Dubai (Union)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council and President of the Arab Parliamentary Union, affirmed that expressing central Arab issues and strengthening the foundations of joint Arab action in the IPU is a major responsibility because it truly expresses the solidarity of Arab parliamentarians in defending their common interests, and in affirming that the Arab peoples Always seeking security, stability and peace will only accept adherence to international conventions in dealing with its fateful issues.

This came during His Excellency Saqr Ghobash chairing the coordination meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union. And hosted by the UAE in Dubai, with the participation of the Arab parliamentary delegations of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and with the participation of Fayez Al Shawabkeh, Secretary General of the Arab Parliamentary Union.

The delegation of the UAE Parliamentary Division, Ali Jassim and Sarah Falaknaz, members of the Federal National Council, members of the division’s group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, were represented in the presence of Dr. Omar Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, and Afra Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Liaison with the Council.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash welcomed the participating delegations at the beginning of the meeting, and said: I would like to welcome you to your second country, the United Arab Emirates, wishing you a pleasant stay. I also extend to you my appreciation and gratitude for your keenness to participate in the work of the coordination meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union. I also express my thanks to the General Secretariat of the Arab Parliamentary Union for preparing and preparing for this meeting.

His Excellency said that perhaps our meeting today regarding the agreement on the candidates of the Arab group for vacant positions in the permanent and subsidiary committees of the Inter-Parliamentary Union is important in light of the complex events and issues that our Arab region is going through that requires Arab parliamentarians to have a strong and influential role on the international scene.

His Excellency affirmed that the representatives of the Arab group in the International Parliamentary Union have the responsibility of representing the Arab peoples before all the parliaments of the world in defending the common Arab interests and in crystallizing the wishes of our Arab peoples before the representatives of the peoples of the world. This responsibility will double its importance regarding adopting a common Arab position on the Arab strategic issues that concern us all.

He added that the agenda of the work of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, and the economic or social issues it contains, I think it is necessary for the Arab group to have work programs to be presented in the committees’ meetings that express the aspirations of our Arab citizens in development, development, and catching up with global progress in various fields of life.

During the meeting, it was agreed on the vacant positions of the Arab Group in the 142nd Assembly and the 207th session of the Governing Council of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, namely: the Executive Committee, the Forum for Women Parliamentarians, the Young Parliamentarians Forum, the Committee for Promoting Respect for International Humanitarian Law, and the High-Level Advisory Group on Combating Terrorism and Violent Extremism The Working Group on Science and Technology, the Human Rights Committee for Parliamentarians, the Middle East Affairs Committee, the First Standing Committee: the International Peace and Security Committee, the Second Standing Committee: the Sustainable Development Committee, and the Fourth Permanent Committee: the United Nations Affairs Committee.

It is noteworthy that the coordination meeting of the Arab Parliamentary Group – which includes the delegations of the Arab Parliamentary Group within the Inter-Parliamentary Union – comes within the framework of consultations between Arab parliaments, members of the Union among themselves, on the issues listed on the agenda of the General Assembly and the Governing Council of the Union, and the formulation of a unified and common position towards these Issues, in a way that serves the interests and goals of the Arab countries and strengthens their positions in international forums.

It is worth noting that geopolitical groups were created for the first time within the Inter-Parliamentary Union at the beginning of the 1950s, to include countries that fall into a single geographical area.