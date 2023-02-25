Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, affirmed that we are required today more than ever before to coordinate our parliamentary work, unify our positions on all common issues, activate the role of parliamentary diplomacy, open the doors of cooperation and solidarity in order to achieve the integration that our peoples aspire to, and also contribute to activating the role of parliament. The Arab Parliamentary Union as the umbrella umbrella for Arab parliaments.

This came in His Excellency’s speech before the thirty-fourth meeting of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, which is hosted by the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, in the presence of Their Excellencies, the heads and members of the Arab parliamentary delegations, and His Excellency Fayez Shawabkeh – Secretary General of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union.

The meeting was attended by members of the UAE Parliamentary Division of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union, His Excellency: Naameh Abdul Rahman Al Mansouri, Chair of the Group, Obaid Khalfan Al Salami, Vice President of the Group, Nasser Mohammed Al Yamahi, Aisha Rashid Latim, and Ahmed Abdullah Al Shehhi, members of the Council. The meeting was also attended by: Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Council, Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, and Tariq Ahmed Al-Marzouqi, Assistant Secretary-General for Council Presidency Affairs.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said: I am honored to convey the most sincere feelings of brotherhood and love from the United Arab Emirates, from the people of the Emirates and its wise leadership, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan – President of the State – (may God protect him) to brotherly Iraq as he embraces, after a long absence Our thirty-fourth meeting with all that we have been accustomed to and told about the people of Iraq in terms of Arab hospitality and warm welcome. From the land of the cradle of civilizations and the capital of Al-Rashid, I am pleased to extend my thanks and appreciation to the Arab Parliamentary Union, its presidency and secretariat, for the good organization and management of this forum.

He stressed that many Arab countries are still facing and suffering from the scourges of terrorism and extremism that transcend borders with all the threats they carry and cause to Arab and international peace and national security. He expressed the condolences of the UAE, leadership and people, to sisterly Syria for the tragedy of the recent earthquake.

His Excellency said, “I preferred today to start my speech with you, and we are the representatives of our Arab peoples and the expressors of their voices, by recalling and drawing inspiration from some of our Arab values ​​and achievements that left their imprints on all the peoples of the earth throughout the different periods of history.” From our Arab land, the paths of civilization, culture and science were launched, and from our Arab land the values ​​of tolerance, justice and equality were established and spread. Perhaps it will suffice to say here that we have brought from this land on which we gather today to all of humanity the first letter and word, and the first law and legislation.

His Excellency stressed the importance of coming out with unified positions that rise to the level of his aspirations and the aspirations of our peoples regarding their fateful issues, foremost of which is the Palestinian issue, which has formed, and will remain, the compass of the foreign policy of the United Arab Emirates since its establishment in 1971, and has topped the interest and support of the Emirati leadership since the era of Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan. Al Nahyan (may God rest his soul in peace) up to this day under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State (may God protect him), who spared no effort and spared no effort to support the Palestinian people and their just cause, so that they can establish their independent Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital. Eastern..