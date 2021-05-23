Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, affirmed that the great success of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair, which continues its activities over thirty sessions, reflects the great confidence on the part of cultural and literary actors around the world in the exhibition, which is one of the most diverse and rich book fairs in the region.

This came during His Excellency’s visit to the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021, whose activities began today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and will continue until May 29. His Excellency added that the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair 2021, whose current session carries the slogan “The Future Starts Now”, constitutes a major annual cultural and knowledge platform that attracts international attention and demand from the pioneers of knowledge, culture and international publishing houses, which embodies the UAE’s leading position in the world as a cultural and knowledge center. His Excellency toured the exhibition halls, surveying the publications, initiatives and events offered by the participating pavilions targeting all age groups and contributing to enhancing the cultural scene and supporting access to knowledge.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash expressed his pride in the distinguished organization by the Arabic Language Center in the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and the various publications and publications he saw related to a cultural and documentary dimension that would meet the knowledge aspirations of all visitors.