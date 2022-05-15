Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sharjah Charitable Society, blessed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his election as President of the State by the Supreme Council of the Union.

Sheikh Saqr bin Muhammad Al Qasimi said: “We pledge our allegiance to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the centenary of the Union, who has put prominent imprints on the march of the Union and sincerely contributed to building our armed forces and consolidating distinguished relations with the countries of the world.”

He added: “We will continue with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, the pioneering stage in order to maintain our position in the ranks of developed countries.



