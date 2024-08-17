The pyramid of Saqqaraone of the most ancient wonders of theEgypthas always fascinated scholars and archaeology enthusiasts. But what would you think if I told you that it could have been built with the help of a water lift? Yes, you read that right. A recent study suggests that this imposing structure may have used a hydraulic system to lift the heavy building stones.

A revolutionary hypothesis

The Step Pyramid of Saqqara, built as a funerary complex for the Third Dynasty Pharaoh Djoser, dates back to 2680 BC. This construction method has long been shrouded in mystery. However, a French research team, led by the Paleotechnic Research Institute in Paris and supported by the journal Plos One, has proposed a fascinating and innovative hypothesis: the use of a water elevator.

The hydraulic structure of Gisr el-Mudir

The French team examined the nearby Gisr el-Mudir enclosure, a structure of unknown function, and hypothesized that it may have served as a check dam. This dam would have captured water and sediment, creating a system of compartments that would have allowed sediment to settle while clean water flowed through them.

A water treatment plant?

Imagine a series of compartments dug into the ground outside the pyramid. These compartments would have functioned as a water treatment plant, allowing sediment to settle and allowing clean water to flow into two wells located inside the pyramid. But that’s not all. The force of the water rising through these wells could have carried a float with building stones.

An ingenious method

This hypothesis not only shows us the ingenuity of the ancient Egyptians, but also opens new avenues to better understand the construction techniques used. According to the study, the pyramid builders may have used a combination of methods, including traditional ramps and hydraulic lifting of the boulders, depending on the availability of water in the region.

A discovery that changes everything

The idea that the pyramid at Saqqara may have been built with the help of a water elevator is not only fascinating, but it fundamentally changes our understanding of ancient Egyptian technology and engineering capabilities. However, further research will be needed to confirm this hypothesis and to fully understand how much water was available during this period and how the flow through the wells was regulated.

