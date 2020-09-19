Bollywood actor Riya Chakraborty (Rhea Chakraborty) and Huma Qureshi’s brother actor Saqib Saleem (Saqib Saleem) are very good friends of each other. Riya started her career in Bollywood with Saqib in the film ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti’. Now after Riya’s arrest, his friend Saqib is seen supporting him. In support of Riya, Saabik said- ‘Riya Chakraborty is his friend, so it is his duty to support him in difficult times’.

According to sources, recently Saabik Salim has said during one of his interviews that- ‘I want justice for both Riya and Sushant Singh Rajput. Riya is my friend and it is my responsibility to support my friend and her family in difficult times. No decision has been taken in this case yet. I know that the law of India will decide impartially. We all want to know the truth.

Ever since Saqib has appeared in support of Riya Chakraborty, she has been trolled on social media after which Saqib shared a screenshot of the messages with which she wrote the caption- ‘My India is great, so much love Thank you all for giving. It all matters a lot.

We all know that in the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, the CBI is engaged in its investigation. At the same time, Riya Chakraborty and his brother Shovik Chakraborty have also been arrested in this case in the case of drugs. In the interrogation, Riya has also named 25 people associated with the film industry who take drugs. However, till now all these names have not been revealed.