Riya Chakraborty’s arrest in the Sushant Singh Rajput case gave several celeb reactions. If many people said the action on Riya was right, then many stars supported the actress. At the same time, Huma Qureshi and his brother Saqib Saleem also spoke in support of Riya. Because of this, some users got angry on Saqib and started making rude comments on him. One user even abused Shakib. The actor has given his response on this.

Sharing the screenshot of hate messages, Saqib wrote, ‘Thank you my great India, for showering so much love on me and my family. It matters a lot. ‘ Reacting to such a comment, Shibani Dandekar wrote, ‘I have no words. What have we become now? Apart from this, many other celebs including Shweta Basu Prasad, Apoorva Lakhia have strongly condemned the user.

Karthik Aryan shares a funny post about Corona, fans are not stopping laughing

Let me tell you that Saqib Salim collaborated with Riya Chakraborty in the film Mere Dad’s Maruti. After the actress was arrested, Saqib demanded her release through social media. He used the hashtag # ReleaseRhea # justicefor Rhea # JusticeforSushant in the caption while sharing the photo.

Himanshi Khurana shares heartbreaking poetry, has Asim Riaz had a breakup?

Talking about the work front, Saqib will be seen in the sports-drama multistarrer film 83. It stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from this, stars like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amy Work, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and Nishant Dahiya are important parts of this film.