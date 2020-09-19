Riya Chakraborty and Saqib Saleem are good friends. Let me tell you that Riya made her Bollywood debut only from Shakib’s film Mere Dad’s Maruti. Saqib supported her after Riya’s arrest recently. She also posted in support of Riya on social media. Now talking to Hindustan Times, Saqib said that Riya is his friend, so it becomes his duty at such a time to support the actress and her family.

Saabik said, ‘I want justice for both Sushant and Riya. It is my responsibility to support my friend and his family at such a time. A decision has not been taken on this matter yet and I hope Indian law will give a fair verdict. We all want to know what is the truth. ‘

During this time, Saqib also said that actors are soft targets and the image of the industry has been tarnished.

Sabik had to fall prey to trolling on social media for supporting Riya. Shakib, while sharing a screenshot of all the hate messages, wrote, ‘Thank you for showering my love on my great India, me and my family. It matters a lot. ‘

Talking about Saqib’s professional life, he will now be seen in the sports-drama multistarrer film 83. It stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film is directed by Kabir Khan. Apart from this, stars like Tahir Raj Bhasin, Amy Work, Pankaj Tripathi, Hardy Sandhu, Chirag Patil, Jatin Sarna and Nishant Dahiya are important parts of this film.