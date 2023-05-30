Objectives, economic recovery plan and untouchable players: these are the topics to be defined at the rossoblù house in the meeting between the Italian-Brazilian coach and the president

Poker with Saputo: open cards. The economic recovery plan, the next goal to be declared urbi et orbi, the untouchable players: these are the three playing cards that will be put on the table at tomorrow afternoon’s summit between Thiago Motta, the president of Bologna (present yesterday evening at the dinner club at Dall’Ara together with Dominguez, Moro, Soriano and Schouten) and the entire management, from the managing director Claudio Fenucci to the technical director Giovanni Sartori up to the sporting director Marco Di Vaio. Theme: sharing. Total and everything. For the growth of the club: sustainable, though.

Renewal? Not now — Question: is the coach’s permanence in Bologna perhaps in danger? No: if anything, it is all to be established whether there will be a renewal of the contract until 2025, because clear planning is needed and because the contract in place until 2024 will see Motta respectful of the agreements, eager as he is to take Bologna even higher with which he collected 45 points in 31 games without ever losing at home in 2023 against a big. Renewal in the “freezer”, for now: then we’ll see. Ah, all as long as PSG (or some other strong European club) don’t go on the attack. And then you will understand other things. Or other things will materialize. See also Motta warns Saputo: “Some players have to stay at Bologna. The future? We'll talk next week."

To people — When Thiago Motta spoke of clarity and transparency, he meant one thing above all: the people, the fans, must be told what “we’ll tell each other”, i.e. whether the coming Bologna will be able to aspire to something European (but with an adequate market) or whether he will have to stay on the waterline with anticipated salvation and then we’ll see. “We need to know who we are and where we want to go…” said the coach. Translated: it must be declared which ball will have to go into the hole: Europe or salvation. And it will have to be declared to the city, in order not to run into subsequent misunderstandings. And this too is one of the cornerstones that will be placed on the table today at the “summit” that will be staged tomorrow afternoon after training and an end-of-year barbecue. Having said that Saputo and Fenucci will be in Budapest on Wednesday for the Europa League final to honor the memory of Arpad Weisz (who was Bologna’s winning coach), here we are at the theme from which Bologna’s driving force will emerge. Saputo asked for an economic return: and from here we will start again. See also LIVE At 21 Inter-Milan: the usual suspects of Inzaghi, the return of Leao for Pioli. And it is already a social challenge

40 million — The programmatic meeting will focus on a concept that must be crucial: Joey Saputo has decided that the repayment plan of 40 million will have to be three years. And he will have to start from the next transfer market, without procrastinating and without avoiding reinforcements for which Sartori and Di Vaio will have to “outdo themselves”. And then: will a “savings” policy be enough to aspire to that eighth place which this year (with play and enhancements) has been more affected than not? It will depend on how upset the team is.

Arnautovic and the untouchables — Because the market rules the sharing of plans and ambitions. Motta has no intention of giving up in case Saputo speaks to him about early salvation and that’s it; If anything, Motta will evaluate whether to renew or not, but the idea of ​​giving up is not in his comfort zone. Bologna’s next market must have the strength of non-revolution. The Arnautovic theme has held and will hold the stage: for Thiago, Arna would not be untouchable; and in fact the rumors of Milan and Rome have begun to grow and flourish. Here: but who are the Untouchables of Motta? Five plus two, even if one of those two (Cambiaso) will return 90% to Juventus. The others? First of all Dominguez, Posch, Lucumi, Ferguson and Schouten. And Moro. But Dominguez will probably go to Sevilla, even if Lazio and Fiorentina push. See also Secret meeting between Joan Laporta and Mino Raiola

Sarr — Meanwhile, Sartori’s meeting with the manager of Malang Sarr (Chelsea property, already followed a summer ago): Adama Soumaoro, a long-term patient, needs to be replaced. The Bologna program. With Thiago Motta.

