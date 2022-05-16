Just a few weeks ago no one could imagine that Sporty Saprissa would fight for the tournament title clarity. His game and gray and the poor results condemned him to the bottom of the table, an unusual place for one of the great soccer teams in Coast delicious. However, a reaction at the height of the entity, with six wins in a row, have left the team in fourth place to play the semifinals of the championship.

on the last date Saint Charles won this sunday Saprissa had the obligation to add three to match points and storm fourth place. However, the pressure could at times with the team and with half an hour to go Municipal Greece dominated the scoreboard 2-0.

With the team on the ropes, who else appeared? Christian Bolanos. The experienced 37-year-old midfielder scored two goals in less than five minutes and left the team led by Jeausin fields one goal from the pass. We had to wait until minute 84 for Sinclairwith the epic and the controversy, scored the winning goal.

However, for Saprissabeyond the magnificent sporting reaction, the administrative sanction imposed on Saint Charles. The decision made against the club said that on equal points they would be lower in the table than their rival. In this way the 36 times champion of Costa Rica will fight for the title again.

in semifinals Saprissa will be seen with Alajuelense, an enormously attractive duel with a very prominent leader who will now face a rival on a roll. In the other semifinal, Herediano will face Carthaginian.