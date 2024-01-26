The Amazon offers today allow us to purchase a Sapphire Nitro+ S360-a Aio Cooler cooling system. The reported discount is approximately €26 compared to the average price of the last ninety days. You can find the product at this address.
The average price of the last ninety days is €129.10. The current price is the all-time low. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon, after a long period of non-availability.
Sapphire Nitro+ S360-a Aio Cooler
The cooling system Sapphire Nitro+ S360-a Aio Cooler It measures 39.4 x 12.05 x 5.25 cm and weighs 2.45 kg. This is a CPU air cooler that offers a noise level of up to 36.2 dB.
It also features lighting system to make your computer more aesthetically pleasing. It then proposes a hybrid fan design. Supports AMD AM4 and INTEL LGA115X/1200/20XX/1700.
