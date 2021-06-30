Specialists of the International Mine Action Center of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have cleared explosives and equipped a complex of defensive structures at the Mannerheim Line in the Leningrad Region. This was announced on Wednesday, June 30, at the Ministry of Defense.

During the work, sappers checked about 3 km. future hiking trails and areas adjacent to the fortifications and discovered several unexploded ordnance and fragments of historical military equipment.

In addition, specialists from the engineering troops carried out work on the arrangement of bunkers.

When cleaning the area, modern search tools were used – a selective mine detector PPO-2I, an induction mine detector IMP-3, a magnetometric bomb detector MBI-P2, a deep metal detector MG-1I.

This year, the servicemen of the engineering troops, together with representatives of the All-Russian public organization “Russian Geographical Society”, will conduct a number of expeditions. So they will clear the area of ​​explosive objects from the times of the Great Patriotic War and equip fortifications in the Kaliningrad, Pskov regions and Crimea.

On June 23, Izvestia’s sources in the Ministry of Defense reported that the department was working on the issue of equipping Project 20380 corvettes with submarine mine-hunters. Such devices can not only neutralize explosive objects, but also work at great depths.