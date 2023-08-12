In the Krasnolimansky direction, servicemen of the engineering and sapper unit of the Central Military District (TsVO) conduct reconnaissance and mine clearance daily. The Ministry of Defense on August 12 showed how this happens.

“The enemy often leaves mined positions behind him: dugouts, trenches, weapons. A large number of Soviet-made mines – mines TM-62, anti-personnel mines PMN-2, PMN-4. Recently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have received foreign-made ammunition – cluster munitions are used to destroy positions, ”said the head of the engineering service of the Central Military District with the call sign Moskvich.

With the help of modern mine detectors, specialists carry out engineering reconnaissance of the area, assess the situation, and the demining group proceeds to clear areas of explosive objects. If it is impossible to extract a dangerous object, sappers destroy it on the spot using an overhead charge.

“Basically, the enemy mines fields and forests. They install any stretch marks, controlled mines, which can be left, for example, on trees. The task of the sapper is to check the terrain over which the infantry must pass. A sapper must be attentive to everything and look in all directions, ”said a serviceman of the engineering unit of the Central Military District with the call sign Reason.

The commander of the combat vehicle with the call sign Yasha added that the tasks fall to them of various types. There may be engineering reconnaissance, when military specialists check roads for the presence of old and new mines. There may be a task of mining the area to protect and defend Russian positions or when the enemy tries to make an offensive.

“This is done without fail, because the enemy uses remote mining, foreign mines. They have magnetic bases, that is, they can work on both infantry and vehicles. Without checking, the convoy never advances on the route. Remote mining lasts 2-4 days to delay the offensive, ”Yasha explained.

On July 31, Izvestia’s military commander Kirill Olkov showed how Russian sapper units continue to clear mines from the mines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in the special operation zone. He spoke about the work of the combined detachment of engineering troops of the RF Armed Forces.

Earlier, on July 25, Olkov showed footage of the work of the RF Armed Forces on demining territories in the Zaporozhye region. It is noted that military personnel use robotic demining equipment to clear mines, such as, for example, Uran-6, a robotic sapper and regular mine detectors. Mine detection dogs also help.

The special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24 last year, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.