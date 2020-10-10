In the Ryazan region, unexploded ordnance is being searched for on the territory of a military town, where ammunition depots were burning and explosions took place. It is reported by TASS citing the press service of the regional government on Saturday, October 10.

“Now the territory of the military town is being cleared, after which the Ministry of Defense will immediately begin repair and restoration work,” the message says.

In the message of the Russian Ministry of Defense, which was received by Izvestia on Saturday, it is noted that the departments of the department, involved in the elimination of emergency situations in the Ryazan region, are returning to their permanent deployment points.

“About 300 servicemen and up to 60 units of military and special equipment of engineering, railway troops, part of the logistics and NBC protection units of the Western Military District have started to march from the Ryazan region to the points of permanent deployment,” the message says.

Flights to the home airfields are made by four Il-76 aircraft of the military transport aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, one Mi-8 helicopter and one Mi-26 helicopter of the Aerospace Forces Army Aviation.

In total, during the operation to eliminate the emergency in the Ryazan region, the aircraft of the Aerospace Forces performed 36 sorties, and helicopters – 763 sorties. In total, over 4,700 tons of water were dumped on the fires.

A fire at an ammunition depot near Ryazan began on October 7, it was accompanied by explosions. The press service of the Western Military District noted that the fire spread to the territory of the warehouse from the burning grass. The district administration admits that the human factor could be the reason.

Armored robots were involved in extinguishing the fire in open areas of storage of military warehouses. The fire was completely extinguished only on October 9.

The governor of the Ryazan region, Nikolai Lyubimov, ordered to cancel the emergency regime on the territory of the Skopinsky and Ryazhsky municipal districts, where explosions occurred on the territory of a military unit.

On the same day, the government of the Ryazan region reported that about 200 families who were recognized as victims of the explosions received payments.