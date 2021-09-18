Fiorentina broke the Ferraris and took home three very precious points. In the first half Viola starts well, grinds the game and collects good chances with Gonzalez, Biraghi and Bonaventura, but Sirigu is careful and effective. Genoa chooses to wait, ready to restart and hit with Destro who on 25 ‘touches the advantage by engaging Dragowski in a desperate exit.

second half

–

In the second half, the script changes with the entry of Saponara on the field, who at 61 ‘receives the ball outside from Bonaventura, concentrates and lets go of a missile that pierces Sirigu. Genoa in the 64th minute protest for a foul in the area by Pulgar on Behrami in the area (for the Var it is not a penalty), but it is a few minutes later that Sirigu saves with another miracle on a Duncan missile. At 89 ‘, still Saponara in the area serves with a touch of class Bonaventura who slips Sirigu. Then, with the time practically up, Criscito scores a penalty. But there is no more time. Fiorentina rises to 9 points and is momentarily at the top of the standings and best start of the Commisso era.