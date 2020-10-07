Haryana’s famous dancer, singer and actress Sapna Choudhary is very much talked about for her songs. But this time Sapna Chaudhary is in discussion about becoming a mother, not because of her dance. Yes, recently Sapna Chaudhary has become a mother. According to media reports, Sapna has given birth to a son on 4 October. According to the news, Sapna got married to her boyfriend Veer Sahu in February this year, about which nobody got news. Some time ago there was news that Sapna got engaged to her boyfriend Veer Sahu and both are going to get married soon. Now the news of the child has surprised everyone in such a situation. Amidst all this, a post by Sapna Chaudhary is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Actually, some time ago, Sapna Chaudhary has shared a picture of herself on her official Instagram account. With this picture, Sapna has given the caption – ‘I have given the answer to my people, listening to and talking about something is not my habit. Wait and watch ‘. Now seeing this post of Sapna, everyone is guessing that they had already given a hint to the fans about this big news. This post of Sapna is becoming viral on social media and fans are constantly giving their feedback on it.

Recently, Sapna Chaudhary’s husband Veer Sahu has responded to the trollers through live video and said that ‘people’s interference in anyone’s personal life is not right. We have married on our own free will, people should not make any difference from it. Let us tell you that Sapna and Veer have been in a relationship with each other for the last 4 years. Veer is not only a singer but he is also an actor.

Also read:

Indian Idol’s first winner Abhijeet Sawant could not save his career even after giving hit songs