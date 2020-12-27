Sapna Choudhary is known for her banging dance. Sapna is always in the headlines for her new dance videos on the Internet. The days of her dance performance and photos are dominated on social media. Videos of her dance are fiercely viral on social media. Recently, Sapna Chaudhary’s dance is becoming quite viral. Sapna Chaudhary is seen dancing to Haryanvi songs ‘Bol Tere Mithe Mithe’.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZT4X5X5Ic

Fans are very fond of this dance video of Sapna Chaudhary, as well as commenting. In this dance video, Sapna Chaudhary is seen giving tremendous expression. This dance video has been viewed more than 7 crore times so far. Sapna Chaudhary is wearing a pink color suit on this song, as well as is seen performing excellent dance. Let me tell you, Sapna Chaudhary is also known as Desi Queen. Not only this, Sapna Chaudhary has made a place in the hearts of everyone with her dance.

Earlier, Sapna Chaudhary was in a lot of headlines on her wedding on social media. Sapna shared her son’s photo for the first time in her Instagram account. This photo caught everyone’s attention. Sapna started her career with a Haryana orchestra team. Sapna Chaudhary also appeared in Bigg Boss 11 season.