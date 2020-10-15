Haryanvi singer Veer Sahu (husband of Sapna Choudhary), a famous Haryana dancer and Bigg Boss fame, has lodged a complaint with Hansi police against two youth social media activists Harsh Chikara and Naveen Panghal.

In his complaint to the police, Veer Sahu has accused Harsh and Naveen of making vulgar comments on social media and posting them on social media about their personal lives.

After becoming a mother, Sapna shared the photo, said – listen to the useless …

Hansi Superintendent of Police Lokendra Singh said on Thursday that the police has started investigating the matter after receiving the complaint. Veer Sahu has said in the complaint that Sapna Chaudhary has given birth to a son in the last days. Harsh Chhikara posted this on social media and congratulated him, so that he got to know about this through social media. When he spoke to Harsh Chhikara to remove the post, he refused to delete the post.

According to Sahu, a few days later, Naveen came live on social media and allegedly made abusive and personal comments about Sapna and her and abused her.

